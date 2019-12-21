Jessie J reassures fans she's ‘happy' following her split with Channing Tatum

Jessie J has reassured fans that she's ‘happy' following her split with Channing Tatum. Read on to find out.

Jessie J wants to let her fans know that she is doing fine. The singer finally broke her silence following her split with boyfriend Channing Tatum and reassured her fans that she is happy. The 31-year-old popstar shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as, “Happy”. In the post, the Bang Bang singer flaunted her concert outfit for the night. Dressed in black skin tight leotard paired with a sheer white shirt knotted at her waist, the singer showed off her outfit of the night before taking the stage to perform in Amsterdam on December 20.

In a spate post, sharing a selfie in the same dress, she wrote, “Last show of the decade for me last night. To say I’m grateful to still do what I love is an understatement. When I think about what I have been through, what I have achieved and how you have all rocked with me in the past 10 years. Woof. Tears.” Jessie and Tatum (39) dated for a year before finally calling it quits last month, according to a report from Us Weekly. Disclosing what their current relationship is like, a source stated that, "They are still really close and still good friends."

Often sharing photos on each other's gram, Channing and Jessie delighted their fans with social media PDA. The couple also stood by each other. During the course of their relationship, the actor was seen attending many of Jessie’s concerts. The singer was also seen cheering him on at the opening night of London’s Magic Mike show in November 2018. The Kingsman actor started sparking romance rumours with the singer shortly after splitting with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The former couple shares a 6-year-old daughter together.

Credits :InstagramYouTube

