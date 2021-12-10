Jessie J says experiencing a miscarriage changed her 'forever', admits going through physical pain and trauma

Jessie J explained why she publicly declared she had a miscarriage just hours after losing her baby. On Thursday, Jessie took to Instagram to describe the 'pain, trauma, and loneliness' she's been feeling as she attempts to come to terms with her loss.

After doctors informed her of the tragic news, the singer, 33, burst into tears while performing an intimate show in Los Angeles in November. However, Jessie put a lengthy statement beside a black and white throwback clip of herself performing Easy On Me during her tiny LA event. She began: "I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told. I reacted in work mode. It's safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating a unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time."

Check out her post here:

Jessie went on to say that she recognises the need to discuss freely about loss, and that her own experience with miscarriage has "changed her forever." She wrote: "I truly now understand why women so often talk about the want and need for miscarriage to be openly spoken about more." Her post comes after she burst into tears on stage at an intimate show in Los Angeles in November, just hours after revealing she had a miscarriage.

As per Daily Mail, doctors informed the heartbroken singer that they couldn't detect a heartbeat during her third check. During her performance at The Hotel Cafe, Jessie said that she had 'never felt more alone' since the loss of her first child. "Good evening everyone. I’m going to play some music make it even more f****g emotional," she said at the time.

