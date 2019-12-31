Jessie J shares emotional message following Channing Tatum split: You Are Loved

Jessie J recently shared an emotional message following her spit with Channing Tatum. Read on to know more.

Following her breakup with Channing Tatum earlier this month, Jessie J shared a lengthy message about self-love. The singer took to Instagram and shared a post about knowing "you are loved" and asked her fans to send love to those who feel alone. The post comes less than two weeks after news broke that she and Tatum, her boyfriend Tatum have called it quits after dating for over a year. “Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars,” Jessie prefaced the post.

“This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED,” the caption continued. The Bang Bang singer further wrote about not letting past trauma define who you are. “Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself,” she wrote.

She concluded the message by suggesting her fans to stay away from people or situations that trigger them. “Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME,” she wrote. At the end of her message, Jessie also posted the phone number of National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Jessie and Tatum (39) dated for a year before finally calling it quits last month, according to a report from Us Weekly. Disclosing what their current relationship is like, a source stated that, "They are still really close and still good friends."

