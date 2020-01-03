Jessie J SLAMS a publication for misleading about her split with Channing Tatum; Says 'Lying isn’t journalism'

Jessie J recently slammed a publication for their remarks about her split with Channing Tatum. Read on to know more.

Jessie J is done talking about her relationship status and has more important things to deal with. While her split with Channing Tatum has been hogging headlines for a while now, she has been dealing with other things, like grieving the loss of her longtime friend and security guard Dave. This December marked the first anniversary of Dave's death by suicide, and she discussed the matter at length in her latest post. The Flashlight singer, who is healing after her friend’s death, wrote about knowing "you are loved" and asked her fans to send love to those who feel alone.

“Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice” she wrote in the caption. Jessie shared the post about four days back and since she did not name Dave in the caption, people assumed that her emotional note was directed towards her breakup with Channing. Various media reports too suggested that the singer was speaking about her recent split.

One outlet even shared the article with the caption: "Nothing heals a broken heart better than time, and Jessie J knows alllll about it. After her split from #ChanningTatum, the songstress got real about heartbreak and healing in a candid Instagram post." Jessie noticed the post and decided to put all the false rumoures to rest and called out the sites for misconstruing her words. “The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year," she responded. "Lying isn't journalism. They taught you that right?" e online quoted the singer.

While the post might have sounded cryptic to some, many of her fans knew she was talking about Dave. Many of her fans also came to her defence after various reports manipulated her message. “Not everything she posts is about Channing or their relationship,” an Instagram user commented on one of the posts. In the heartfelt post, the singer suggesting her fans to stay away from people or situations that trigger them and also posted the phone number of National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

