Jessie J’s heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend and baby-daddy : ‘He lit up my dark days’

Jessie J took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to her boyfriend and the father of her newborn baby, Chanan Safir Colman. In her heartfelt message, she expressed her gratitude and love for him, along with sharing details of their journey together.

A beam of light in dark days

Following a miscarriage in 2021, Jessie J revealed that she met Colman, a basketball player, just weeks later. She described him as a "beam of light" who lit up her darkest days. Their whirlwind love story led to a natural pregnancy without any complications, and the singer expressed immense gratitude for this miracle. In her Instagram post, she stated, "Like a beam of light, he lit up my dark days."

The calm to her crazy

Jessie J went on to shower praise on Colman, acknowledging him as the calming presence in her life. She referred to him as "the calm to my crazy" and "the peace to my fear." The singer also expressed how Colman supported her during the birth of their son, never letting go of her hand. She credited him for being her rock throughout the experience. In her tribute, she added, "He didn't let go of my hand during the birth of our son. I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him."

The "Bang Bang" singer recently welcomed her son into the world, and her life has been forever changed. She shared the joyous news on social media, expressing the indescribable feeling of love that accompanied the arrival of her baby boy. While the birth didn't go as originally planned, with an unplanned C-section taking place, Jessie J emphasized that the most important thing was having her son in her arms. She concluded her tribute by expressing her deep gratitude to Colman once again, acknowledging him as "the Daddy to my baby." This public expression of love and appreciation for her partner highlights the profound impact he has had on her life during challenging times. As they embark on their journey as parents together, their bond grows stronger, and Jessie J's tribute serves as a testament to the strength of their love and their shared joy in becoming parents.

