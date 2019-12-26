Jesus is Born: Kanye West drops Sunday Service album on Christmas

Kanye West surprised his fans on Christmas by dropping a brand new Album Jesus is Born. Read on for more details.

Kanye West celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ by gifting his fans a brand new album! The rapper’s latest album, Jesus Is Born, is his tenth studio album and was dropped two months after his gospel debut album, Jesus Is King. Kanye surprised the fans by sharing the album on Twitter on December 25. Without hyping and teasing the music before its release, the rapper simply tweeted the link and cover of the album on Twitter handle and the fans instantly after praising the new music.

The 19-track album includes songs like Count Your Blessings, Total Praise, Revelation 19:1 and Follow Me – Faith. The album also included new versions of Ultralight Beam from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo and the gospel song Balm in Gilead. While the release caught his fans by surprise, since the rapper did not officially announce that he would be dropping an album on Christmas, he did tease the album during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Live in October, shortly after dropping his gospel album. During the interaction, Kanye stated that he is working on Jesus is Born and will be releasing the album soon.

It seems like 2019 was filled with religious experiences for the Grammy winner and that aspect of his life clearly inspired his music. Earlier this month, during his Sunday Service in California, the American rapper thanked God for allowing him to work with Dr. Dre and urged people to spend time with God. Crediting God for the upcoming collaboration, Kanye asserted that it was after he decided to do an album with God, that he got a chance to work with Dre. ALSO READ: Kanye West thanks God for the opportunity to work with Dr Dre; View Post

