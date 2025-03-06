Jesy Nelson Breaks Down in Tears Sharing Pregnancy Complications with Identical Twins; All That We Know

Jesy Nelson has revealed she is facing complications during her pregnancy with identical twins. In an emotional Instagram post, the former Little Mix star shared that she has been diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS). This condition occurs when identical twins share a placenta, which can lead to uneven blood flow and risks for both babies.

Jesy Nelson opened up about the challenges she and her boyfriend, Zion Foster, are facing during her pregnancy. She shared that while they are excited to be expecting identical twins, the journey has come with unexpected complications.

Jesy shared that they wanted to be transparent about their experience and keep fans informed about what they’ve been going through.

Jesy detailed the medical challenges of carrying monochorionic-diamniotic twins, who share one placenta. This increases the risk of one baby taking more nutrients, which can be life-threatening.

“I am currently pre-stage TTTS and being monitored very closely,” she said. “I have to go and be scanned twice a week. The current situation is that every time I’ve gone, it has got a little bit worse, but we are just hoping and praying for the best.”

She added that they had no idea about these risks before her pregnancy and wanted to raise awareness. TTTS has a 50/50 survival rate for both twins if left untreated.

Jesy and Zion have had an on-and-off relationship since going public in January 2023 as per Daily Mail. After dating for 18 months, they split in August 2023 but later reconciled. Their pregnancy announcement surprised fans, especially after their previous breakups.

Jesy Nelson has been open about the challenges of her pregnancy, sharing that she has been dealing with constant vomiting. When a follower asked about her experience, she stated that carrying twins has made her feel sick all the time. Despite the discomfort, she said she feels blessed.

She also shared her initial reaction to finding out she was expecting twins. “Very, very shocked… it wasn’t planned, but I instantly felt happy as soon as I saw that I was,” she said.

Jesy has promised to keep fans updated throughout her pregnancy journey. She and Zion are hoping for the best and staying positive despite the challenges.