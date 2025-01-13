Jesy Nelson, Ex-Little Mix Member, Announces Pregnancy with Boyfriend Zion Foster: Details

Jesy Nelson, ex-Little Mix singer, is pregnant.

“She’s eating for three now,” Nelson, 33, and boyfriend Zion Foster, 26, wrote in a joint statement on Sunday, January 12, announcing what appears to be a twin pregnancy, sharing a simple maternity photo. In the snap, Nelson held a Polaroid picture of her and Foster. The English singer wore a white sports bra and camouflage pants that showed off her bare baby bump, while Foster rested his hands on her belly.

Nelson also reshared the upload onto her Instagram Stories with two baby emojis, again appearing to indicate that she is expecting twins.

Her famous friends celebrated the good news in the comments section. “Massive congrats! The best thing in the world xx,” former Love Island UK host Laura Whitmore wrote. Dancer Aron Pring added, “You deserve every happiness, Jesy! Congratulations.”

Nelson and Foster have been linked since January 2022. They collaborated on the duet Mine in August 2024.

Nelson wasn’t sure if motherhood was on the cards nearly five years earlier, as she shared in an October 2021 Glamour UK interview.

“No, I don’t want children. It’s just not in me,” she told the outlet. “I think as a woman, [motherhood is] either in you or it isn’t. You either have that maternal feeling or you don’t, and I’ve never had that feeling.”

The singer said at the time that even when she thought she was so in love and had met her person, she still did not want a baby.

Nelson rose to fame as part of the U.K.’s Little Mix, alongside Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The trio were put together as a group on The X Factor UK in 2011.

Nelson was the first member to leave, announcing her exit in December 2020. The rest of the musicians went on an indefinite hiatus in 2024.

Nelson is the third member of the U.K. band to become a mother. Pinnock, 33, shares 3-year-old twin daughters with husband Andre Gray, while Edwards, 31, and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents to 3-year-old son Axel.

Pinnock and Edwards were expecting at the same time.

