Jesy Nelson OPENS UP about leaving Little Mix and her relationship with former bandmates

Jesy Nelson revealed that she hasn't talked to her former Little Mix bandmates since quitting the band last year. The singer quit the chart-topping girl band after nine years, claiming that being in the group took a toll on her mental health. In an interview, she explained whether she's still in touch with her bandmates and details about her exit.

However, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards have remained as a trio, while Jesy is preparing to launch a solo career with the release of her first solo song Boyz. While Jesy refers to her former bandmates as "sisters," she has acknowledged that they have not talked since she left the band, and she has not met Leigh-Anne and Perrie's newborn children. Speaking to Glamour, as per Just Jared, the 30-year-old said: ‘I haven’t spoken to the girls."

She further added, "It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then… Nothing." When asked whether she had seen Perrie's son Axel, who was born in August, or Leigh-twins, Anne's who were born only a few days before, Jesy replied no and added, "I’ve sent a few texts, but that’s it. I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance. We were so close so you can’t do in-between, there has to be space and hopefully…hopefully at some point in the future we can all come back together. I love them. They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk."

Meanwhile, Jesy, on the other hand, insisted that her issue was never with Leigh-Anne, Jade, or Perrie, but with the strain of being in a girl band and always being compared to her friends. However, Jesy is set to release her debut single Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj, this Friday.

