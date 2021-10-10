Jesy Nelson RESPONDS to blackfishing allegations after releasing her debut solo single

Jesy Nelson was recently blasted by her fans who accused her of "blackfishing" and cultural appropriation. The phrase "blackfishing" is frequently used to characterize white people who attempt to appear as someone with African-American heritage. The allegations against the singer surfaced hours after she released her solo debut Boyz.

However, as per Just Jared, after wearing dreadlocks and tanned skin in the song video, the former Little Mix singer became embroiled in a blackfishing scandal. Following widespread condemnation on social media, Jesy addressed the issue in an interview with Vulture. She said, “The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it. I wasn’t on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I’d just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on,” Jesy said. “I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t.”

The California-set music video is inspired by Combs' "Bad Boys For Life" film, with several scenes mimicking the hip-hop mogul's 2001 project—featuring cameos from Combs and track collaborator Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, Jesy Nelson was born in Romford, East London. She came to prominence after participating as a member of the four-piece female group Rhythmix on the ninth season of The X Factor UK. The group's name was subsequently changed to Little Mix, and the quartet became the first band to ever win the reality music program. However, last year, Jesy announced her exit from the group, citing mental health problems.

