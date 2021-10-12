Jesy Nelson REVEALS her 'intention was never to offend people' after facing blackfishing accusations

Jesy Nelson has responded to blackfishing allegations leveled against her after the release of her first solo song "Boyz" with Nicki Minaj. Nelson addressed the issue and said that she never meant to insult anybody with her music video when appearing on Instagram Live alongside Minaj, who supported Nelson and apparently slammed Nelson's former bandmates.

"I personally want to say that my intention was never ever to offend people of color with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to," Nelson, 30, said as per PEOPLE. "These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, '90s R&B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just want to celebrate that era of music is what I love."

Following the release of the song, she was chastised by Black social media users for reportedly darkening her skin darker and trying to seem multiracial while singing about desiring a guy who is "so hood, so nice, so damn taboo" with "tattoos and them gold teeth." "My intention was never, ever, ever want to offend anyone and genuinely it actually does really hurt me that may have offended people and actually, like, hurt people's feelings just by genuinely celebrating something that I love," Nelson said. However, In response to criticisms regarding her skin tone, Nelson said that she had not received a "fake tan" before filming the music video.

Meanwhile, while she did not specifically name anyone, Minaj, 38, alluded to leaked images from Pinnock in which she reportedly chastised Nelson for blackfishing. "Take them text messages and shove it up your f—ing ass," Minaj said about the texts. "Let her enjoy this time. If you was in this group and haven't talked about this s— for 10 years... If you want a solo career baby girl just say that... If that's how you felt, why were you kiki'ing with her and being in videos with her for 10 years." Interestingly, while Nelson's former bandmates have not commented publicly on her new song, they have all unfollowed her on Instagram over the weekend.

