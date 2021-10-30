Jesy Nelson REVEALS Little Mix members don't talk to her after split: There is no bad blood from my side

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has opened up on being ‘sad’ over ‘not talking’ to her ex-bandmates after her split from the group. During her appearance on the Graham Norton Show, via ET Canada, Nelson, 30 revealed that she was scared to take the stage alone for the first time in her singing career during her solo performances for her new single Boyz.

While speaking of the other Little Mix members who have continued to be a part of the group, Nelson said she thinks the group is “still the ‘sickest’ girl band in the world.” “We’re not talking anymore. It is sad but honestly, there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best,” Nelson told the host at Graham Norton Show, via ET Canada.

Speaking of her 9-year long run in the group, Nelson stated the girls have “incredible memories” together and she wishes them all the luck for their future endeavours. “I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together but It’s just one of those things which need to take time, so who knows,” she said.

For those unversed, Nelson had left the group reportedly owing to panic attacks she had while filming their 2020 hit Sweet Melody’s music video. Recently, Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock had reportedly criticized Nelson for Blackfishing but none of them publicly addressed the issue. The other members, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards along with Leigh-Anne unfollowed Jesy on Instagram after the Blackfishing allegations surfaced.

