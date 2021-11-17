Jesy Nelson tests positive for coronavirus, drops out of live solo concert

Singer Jesy Nelson tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to cancel a live concert this weekend. The former Little Mix singer, 30, said that she has been "feeling unwell" for a few days and is now isolating herself.

Check out her Instagram story below:

However, Nelson was scheduled to play at Free Radio Hits Live 2021 in Birmingham on Saturday, with James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Mabel, and KSI. In a statement on Instagram, she said: "Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines. It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there. I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you so much."

Meanwhile, as per Just Jared, The show would have been Nelson's first solo performance since commencing her solo career outside of Little Mix with the release of her first solo song Boyz. Interestingly, she is also due to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December, with Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Nelson was a member of Little Mix with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards for nine years until leaving in December 2020, alleging the group's influence on her mental health. To commemorate the band's 10-year milestone, the remaining three released a new album, Between Us, earlier this month.

