‘Jewel And I Are Friends’: Kevin Costner Shuts Down Rumors Of Being Romantically Involved With Singer

Kevin Costner is on a roll as his highly anticipated film, Horizon: An American Saga will soon hit theaters. This film is special for the actor as he has starred, directed, co-written, and produced the Western epic.

In his recent interview, the actor was asked about his friendship with singer Jewel and if there was something more than that. He bluntly spoke about their relationship. Check out what he said about it.

Kevin Costner shuts down rumors about him and Jewel

On June 18, during the Field Of Dreams actor’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stern, while referring to the rumors of Costner and Jewel dating, asked the Academy Awards winner if he was currently in love with the singer.

The Waterworld star answered, “No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever.” The actor expressed that the Standing Still vocalist is special to him and he does not want these speculations to ruin what they have.

He added, “She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with.” Stern asked how the speculation started, on which the actor expanded that both of them, along with Emma Watson were at Branson Island, where the singer has a foundation, which Costner was now aware about.

Costner added that the songstress was someone with whom he had “tremendous conversations,” along with the Harry Potter actress. He said that the speculation was that he went in, “a private plane with her" and "went back on a private plane (with her).”

The actor said that he was with nine other people on the plane and he did not want the press to ruin that for both the individuals. Costner addressed the Foolish Games singer as smart and she had been through a lot. He said that they are not involved romantically and have never dated.

Kevin Costner opens up about casting his son Hayes in Horizon

During his appearance on the Today show on June 17, Costner spoke about casting his 15-year-old son Hayes in his upcoming Western Epic.

While admitting that it was selfish of him to feature Hayes in the role of Nathaniel Kittredge, Cosner said his son is a “beautiful boy.”

The actor revealed that he is aware of the fact that there are many young performers who would “kill” to be a part of the film. Costner does not wish to take these roles for the young actors just because he can feature his own children in the film.

Costner's son’s role needed two weeks of filming as it was a small part. The actor expressed, “I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks, he was with me. And we would drive to the set every day and he would whisper.”

Horizon: An American Saga will be released on June 28 and the second part is slated to be released on August 16, 2024.

