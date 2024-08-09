Jharrel Jerome Transforms Into Anthony Robles In Official FIRST LOOK Photos For Unstoppable Co-Starring Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale And Others

Amazon MGM Studios revealed first-look photos of Unstoppable, an inspiring wrestling drama about Anthony Robles, featuring Jharrel Jerome in the lead role, on Thursday, August 8.

Scripted by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman, the drama also stars Jennifer Lopez (as Robles' mother, Judy), Bobby Cannavale (as his father, Rick), Michael Peña (as Coach Bobby Williams), and Don Cheadle (as wrestling coach Shawn Charles).

Set to world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, the film will then be released in select theaters across the U.S. and the UK this December.

Adapted from the book Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion by Robles and Austin Murphy, the movie chronicles the former’s trials and tribulations before he became the undisputed wrestling champion.

Born without a leg and brought up in an abusive household, Robles defied all odds to become an NCAA Division I wrestler, ultimately winning a national championship against the school that rejected him.

Amazon’s Unstoppable marks the directorial debut of William Goldenberg, the Oscar-winning (Argo) editor. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon of Artists Equity serve as producers, alongside Nuyorican Productions’ Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas; Coonskin Cap’s David Crockett; A Really Good Home Pictures’ Andy Fraser; Gary Lewis; and Robles.

Executive producers are Artists Equity’s Dani Bernfeld, and Michael Joe, Kevin Holloran, and Jack Murray.

The project marks Amazon MGM’s second collaboration with Artists Equity following Affleck's acclaimed sports marketing drama Air. The film raked in $90 million in theaters worldwide in 2023 before debuting on Prime.

