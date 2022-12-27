Jhené Aiko's father welcomes 9th baby at 78; 5 things to know about the singer's dad Karamo Chilombo

Taking to his Instagram, Dr Karamo Chilombo celebrated his baby's arrival as he shared a post on Saturday and said, "He is here." He also captioned a video featuring Bible verses alongside photos of his newborn baby and wrote, "JahSeh- Miyagi 12/16/22."Chilombo had previously revealed to his followers in July that he was expecting a baby boy with his partner and also shared a glimpse of their "gender reveal results."Aiko reacted to the big news and commented on her father's post saying, "congratulations" alongside a blue heart emoji.

Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr Karamo Chilombo recently welcomed his ninth baby at the age of 78. The news of his new baby's arrival comes nearly a month after his daughter, Jhené as well embraced motherhood as she welcomed her son Noah with longtime love Big Sean in November 2022. The singer's father announced the birth of his child on social media.

Aiko’s father, Dr Karamo Chilombo shared several posts on Instagram about his newborn baby and one of them was also a video including a photo of Chilombo's partner in her hospital bed as she cradled little JahSeh-Miyagi. Also posting a close-up photo of the baby, he wrote, "'I am a child of God blessed & highly favoured,' read another photo featuring a closeup of the sleepy-looking baby." The slideshow posted by the paediatrician also included some adorable photos of the little boy, including one of him laid out on a bed with a big truck that read, "I dig you." Another post also read, "I am a child of God blessed & highly favoured."

Chilombo's Christmas celebration with daughter

As reported by The Daily Mail, the doctor and musician also gave a glimpse of his holiday celebration on Instagram. He reportedly posted a Christmas Eve snap sporting a reindeer onesie and noted that he was spending the day before Christmas at his daughter Jhené's home. Chilombo did not reveal whether his newborn baby was also accompanying him at his daughter's place.

What is Dr Karamo Chilombo's real name?

Dr Karamo Chilombo, who also goes by the nickname Dr Chill and stage name Dr Chill Beams OG, reportedly originally went by the name Gregory Wycliff Barnes. As per Buzz Nigeria, he changed his name at the age of 20. Jhené also spoke about the meaning of her father's name after she released a music album titled Chilombo and stated that the name is of African origin which means "wild beast or

monster."

Dr Karamo Chilombo's profession as a musician and a singer

Karamo Chilombo qualified as a medical doctor back in 1978. He has reportedly been in the medical profession for over four decades and is a paediatrician. As for his musical career, it has also been successful and Dr Chill has some of his songs released on digital music platforms like Spotify and more. His popular songs include, | Am Not Afraid, Wish Our Love and The Sounds of Mother Africa. He has also collaborated with his daughter and released some songs which include Surrender, Oblivion and Psilocybin.

All about Dr Karamo Chilombo's children

Jhené whose mom is Christina Yamamoto, is the youngest of Yamamoto and Chilombo’s five children together. In addition to Aiko, the duo are also parents also to son Jahi and daughters Jamila and Miyoko. Aiko’s other brother, Miyagi passed away in 2012 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 26 as reported by US Weekly. Dr Karamo Chilombo and Christina Yamamoto were together for two decades between 1980 and 2000 before calling it quits. He is also a grandfather of Namiko Love Browner, who is the daughter of Jhene Aiko and O’Ryan as well as the singer's newborn son whom she welcomed last month with Big Sean.

As for his daughterJhené and Big Sean's romance, the duo have been dating on and off since 2016. The couple debuted the singer-songwriter’s baby bump in a joint Instagram post in July. Later, the duo also shared the gender of their baby while performing I’m Gonna Be in Los Angeles. Following the birth of his son with Aiko, Big Sean shared a post on Instagram and said, "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22."