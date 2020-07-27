  1. Home
Ji Chang Wook & Kim Ji Won to star in a new K drama together; To be directed by It's Okay to Not Be Okay PD

We'll get to see the fresh pairing of Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won in It's Okay to Not Be Okay PD Park Shin-woo's upcoming K-drama Love Laws of City Men and Women. Read below for more exciting details on the new series.
Ji Chang-wook is currently winning hearts with his 'boy next door' avatar in Backstreet Rookie. Even though there has been a fair share of criticism regarding certain creative liberties taken in the K-drama, fans are still loving Chang-wook's performance as Choi Dae-hyun. On the other hand, we have Kim Ji-won, who has left hearts fluttering with stunning performances in classic dramas Descendants of the Sun and Fight for My Way. Her last outing was Arthdal Chronicles.

Imagine these two popular stars in a K-drama together! Well, that's exactly what we're going to get as Ilgan Sports recently reported that Chang-wook and Ji-won have been roped into starring in KakaoTV’s short-form drama Love Laws of City Men and Women, via Koreaboo. What makes this upcoming drama all the more special is that it's being directed by It's Okay to Not Be Okay PD Park Shin-woo. Love Laws of City Men and Women has been co-written by Jung Hyun-jung of I Need Romance fame and Jung Da-yeon.

Love Laws of City Men and Women's storyline is about a life-threatening love story within a city and will feature 12 '25-minute' episodes rather than the traditional 16 we are used to seeing in K-dramas. The series could be in a season format as well.

Shin-woo will start working on the production of upcoming K-drama right after It's Okay to Not Be Okay wraps up next month. The filming is said to take place in October while it will premiere in November. By then Chang-wook would have completed Backstreet Rookie, which is at the same pace as the Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji starrer.

Are you excited to see Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won in Love Laws of City Men and Women? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Ilgan Sports,Koreaboo

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

what is this nonsense in PV nowadays??? who cares anyway abt this people?? just want to divert the public attention for dear Sushant and fill your pages with these posts, so that main posts just become 2nd page ...wow very smart move..post it. will you?

