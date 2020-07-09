  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ji Chang Wook showing off his ninja skills makes us want to be best friends with the Backstreet Rookie star

Ji Chang-wook took to Instagram to share some hilarious videos with his Backstreet Rookie co-star Eum Moon-suk and after watching their ninja skills, we want to be best friends with them ASAP. Check out the adorable videos below.
796 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 01:11 pm
Ji Chang-wook plays Choi Dae-hyun, a convenience store manager, in Backstreet Rookie.Ji Chang-wook plays Choi Dae-hyun, a convenience store manager, in Backstreet Rookie.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Backstreet Rookie has faced its fair share of criticism over the course of six episodes, but the ratings continue to be at a steady pace in spite of the few glitches here and there. For the unversed, the SBS drama is headlined by Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung. While Chang-wook plays Choi Dae-hyun, a convenience store manager who is also a loveable goofball, Yoo-jung plays Jung Saet-byul, a part-time employee at Dae-hyun's convenience store who is madly in love with her already committed boss.

Taking to Instagram recently was Chang-wook who shared two hilarious videos that had his and Backstreet Rookie fans laughing out loud. In the videos, alongside the 33-year-old actor is his Backstreet Rookie co-star Eum Moon-suk, who plays Han Dal-shik, a webtoon writer and Dae-hyun's best friend. The first video sees the boys recreating a sequence from the 2019 SBS drama Fiery Priest with Chang-wook even donning the iconic bob hair wig. Interestingly, there's a reference to the same in Backstreet Rookie Ep 4. In the other video, we see the two friends showing off their ninja skills with Chang-wook doing an impressive backflip.

Check out the hilarious videos of Ji Chang-wook and Eum Moon-suk below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

편의점 장룡이.

A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook) on

We want to best friends with the Backstreet Rookie cast ASAP!

Meanwhile, Chang-wook recently celebrated his birthday and as a gift, his fans contributed to a charity in his name. "In commemoration of my birthday, my fans have such a good heart. You guys are wonderful. I learn a lot from you. Thank you and I love you," the Healer star had written on Instagram, as loosely translated in English.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement