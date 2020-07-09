Ji Chang Wook showing off his ninja skills makes us want to be best friends with the Backstreet Rookie star

Ji Chang-wook took to Instagram to share some hilarious videos with his Backstreet Rookie co-star Eum Moon-suk and after watching their ninja skills, we want to be best friends with them ASAP. Check out the adorable videos below.

Backstreet Rookie has faced its fair share of criticism over the course of six episodes, but the ratings continue to be at a steady pace in spite of the few glitches here and there. For the unversed, the SBS drama is headlined by Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung. While Chang-wook plays Choi Dae-hyun, a convenience store manager who is also a loveable goofball, Yoo-jung plays Jung Saet-byul, a part-time employee at Dae-hyun's convenience store who is madly in love with her already committed boss.

Taking to Instagram recently was Chang-wook who shared two hilarious videos that had his and Backstreet Rookie fans laughing out loud. In the videos, alongside the 33-year-old actor is his Backstreet Rookie co-star Eum Moon-suk, who plays Han Dal-shik, a webtoon writer and Dae-hyun's best friend. The first video sees the boys recreating a sequence from the 2019 SBS drama Fiery Priest with Chang-wook even donning the iconic bob hair wig. Interestingly, there's a reference to the same in Backstreet Rookie Ep 4. In the other video, we see the two friends showing off their ninja skills with Chang-wook doing an impressive backflip.

Check out the hilarious videos of Ji Chang-wook and Eum Moon-suk below:

We want to best friends with the Backstreet Rookie cast ASAP!

Meanwhile, Chang-wook recently celebrated his birthday and as a gift, his fans contributed to a charity in his name. "In commemoration of my birthday, my fans have such a good heart. You guys are wonderful. I learn a lot from you. Thank you and I love you," the Healer star had written on Instagram, as loosely translated in English.

Credits :Instagram

