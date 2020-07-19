  1. Home
Ji Chang Wook's Backstreet Rookie, Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji in It's Okay To Not Be Okay witness rise in rating

Backstreet Rookie and It's Okay To Not Be Okay witnessed a spike in ratings in South Korea. However, both the shows came nowhere close to Once Again.
1665 reads Mumbai
Ji Chang Wook's Backstreet Rookie, Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji in It's Okay To Not Be Okay witness rise in rating
It was a bittersweet Saturday night on the small screen courtesy Ji Chang Wook and Kim Soo Hyun. Let's start with Ji Chang Wook's Backstreet Rookie. The actor's character, Choi Dae Hyun had his heartbroken when his girlfriend Yoo Yeon Joo decided to leave him. The breakup came through at the end of episode 9 and spilled over to the 10th episode. The events surrounding it boosted the ratings of the show in Korea. Neilson Korea noted that the show witnessed a rise in viewership on Saturday. 

Via Soompi, Backstreet Rookie episode 10 fetched a nationwide rating of 5.3 percent and 8.4 percent for its two parts on Saturday. The ninth episode witnessed a rating of 6.1 percent and 7.7 percent for its two parts. On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's blooming romance in It's Okay To Not Be Okay caught viewers' attention as well. 

Kicking off its second half of the series with Moon Gang Tae and Ko Mun Yeong's first kiss, their first trip together followed by a shocking turn of events in the last few minutes of the episode had the audiences hooked. As a result, the tvN drama recorded 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent nationwide. 

However, the two came nowhere close to Once Again. The KBS 2TV show continued to rule Saturday night television with an average rating of 23.9 percent and 29.4 percent for its two parts. What did you think of the events unfolding on Backstreet Rookie, It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Once Again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Nielsen KoreaSoompi

