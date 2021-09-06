Jill Biden, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon & more wish Beyonce a happy 40th birthday

Pop icon and singer Beyonce recently turned 40 and to mark the special day, Harper’s Bazaar gathered some special wishes from the star’s friends and family as a tribute to the legend. In the video shot by the magazine, Taylor Swift made an appearance and had a heartwarming wish for the Drunk In Love singer, which said: “The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now. The fact that you’ve done so with such kindness and such grace. To say I admire you — there’s just not a word for it.”

Billie Eilish also wished her and said: “I love you, we love you, the world loves you. We are nothing without you.”

While Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran and Wyclef Jean all sang for Queen Bey, Laverne Cox had a heartfelt message. “You’ve given me and so many others permission to be free, to embrace all that we are. You’ve given us a blueprint for excellence that when we think you can’t surpass yourself, you do. No pressure,” Cox jokingly said. The video also featured the likes of First Lady Jill Biden, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington wishing the pop star a very happy 40th birthday!

In case you missed it, previously, Beyonce opened up to the magazine about her legacy, the foundation of her career, and her 30s, she also spoke about now reflecting on shifting focus to her family; Beyonce has aced in all aspects. She told the magazine: “I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself. I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past."

