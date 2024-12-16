Jill Jacobson Passes Away At 70; Learn Who Was Star Trek: The Next Generation Actress

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Jill Jacobson, the actress from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Who’s the Boss? passed away recently at the age of 70. As per a friend of the actor who also happens to be a publicist, Dan Harary, the star died “after a long illness” on Sunday, December 8.

According to Deadline, Harary also mentioned that Jill Jacobson passed away at Culver West Health Center in Culver City, California.

A statement from Jacobson’s family read, “Beautiful, energetic, and positive to the end, she will be deeply missed by numerous relatives, friends, and her beloved dogs, Benny and Kowalski.”

Jill Jacobson had previously received an award for her work as a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society. Earlier this year, the Possession of Nurse Sherri actress revealed that she had overcome a battle that she had been struggling with for the last two-and-a-half years.

For those who do not know, Jill Jacobson was fighting her time with esophageal cancer, which she explained “took me out of the game for a while.”

Talking to Jim Masters, the actress from Instinct to Kill has mentioned that her time battling cancer was “pretty intense,” recalling how she could not function and stating that she was grateful and only wished to keep moving ahead, helping people around her.

Remembering the great actress, her co-star from The New Gadget, who is also her lifelong friend, Caryn Richman shared a statement that addressed Jacobson as a brilliant actor having great comic timing.

Richman also appreciated Jacobson’s enthusiasm and the way she loved her life, making their time together a joyful one.

Besides being a part of a Star Trek film and more, Jacobson even did TV shows such as Days of Our Lives, Falcon Crest, Quantum Leap, Murphy Brown, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and more.

The actress had graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a BS in Radio-TV-Film/Performance. Jill Jacobson was also known for being a stand-up comedian.

