Jill Martin Shares Her 'Really Exceptional' Hair In A Hilarious Instagram Post Highlighting Effects Of Chemotherapy

Jill Martin has managed to keep up her sense of humor amid cancer battle. The Lifestyle contributor at NBC’s Today Show shared an amusing video of her hair growing upwards on May 4, Saturday. The snippet highlighted her recovery from chemotherapy after she lost most of her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes.

Martin revealed that her hair was growing back after she decided to go with cold-capping alongside chemotherapy, a form of hair preservation during the treatment. While the method seemed to work out, Martin’s hair have taken a rather dramatic form that she was comfortable to joke about with her fans.

Jill Martin jokes about her anti-gravity hair

After a year-long battle with breast cancer, the 47-year-old TV personality has taken a different approach to the situation. Following her diagnosis, Jill Martin had lost most of her hair, which she says was quite proud of, due to the side effects of chemotherapy. But she had opted for cold-capping during the process as a preventive measure.

According to the video, the preventive measure helped her retain 30% of her hair and also allowed it to grow back faster. "So I just want to keep it real. People have been asking if my hair is growing back. Umm, it is… it's just growing up," Martin joked in the initial bit.

“But I just wanted to really highlight my hair today because it’s really exceptional,” the fashion expert noted.

She also credited Claudia, the cold-capping professional who helped her with the treatment and showed off a coffee mug with a duck painted on it.

Taking the joke by Claudia sportingly, Martin compared her look to the duck’s and said, Claudia — who worked with me with the cold cap, which saved about 30% of my hair but allowed it to grow back quicker — sent me this mug and said, ‘This is how your hair is gonna grow.’ So look, Claudia.” The host encouraged her fans to name the movie which features a similar-looking character as her hair. She ended the caption on a spirited note, “Sometimes you just have to laugh.”

Martin was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer days after she tested positive for the BRCA gene in July 2023. After a mastectomy, she underwent chemotherapy and suffered significant hair loss; which is growing back now, thanks to Claudia and another NYU medical expert.

Jill Martin expressed taking pride in her hair

Martin once revealed that her long blonde hair was something she took pride in forever. "It sounds silly but I love my hair. It's always been something I've been proud of,” the Emmy-winning host told People in October 2023. Moreover, hair loss was the foremost thing that terrified her during the cancer treatment process.

Therefore, she wanted to take any preventive measure available that could help save her golden locks. "Everybody's choice is different when it comes to their hair,” Martin said, referring to some cancer victims who wilfully shave their head as an empowerment over the disease. Furthermore, she noted that since she was still working on Today, she did not want to attract attention simply because of her hair loss.

