Jim Carrey CLARIFIES his harsh comments on Will Smith's Oscars slap: I don't condemn him for it

Jim Carrey is retracing his previous remarks on the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars 2022. In his last interview, the actor had been quite harsh in his reaction to the slap and called it a "sickening" occurrence but now, in a recent chat with Associated Press, via ET Canada, Carrey has updated his take on the matter.

While promoting his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey shared that the issue was indeed a "larger" one, and continued, " it’s an issue of the boundaries being broken – boundaries and allowances and permissiveness to certain behaviours." He elaborated and spoke in Rock's favour as he talked about the reason behind such an incident which is, according to him, a matter of license that inspires a person to "act out violently" if what they hear is not in accordance with their taste.

However, even while condemning Will's actions, Carrey was not apathetic towards the actor, "I also think that people not unlike Will, or myself, we live in a lot of pressure." He then went on and questioned the pressure stricken lives of all industry bigs, "We set up a lot of pressure for ourselves, [and] we’re encouraged by this country to never stop and never be satisfied and never look at our lives and going, ‘You know what? I’m enough. I have enough. I’ve done enough. I don’t need nine businesses. I don’t need to be a movie producer, director, writer, actor, star and have a record company, and be on TikTok, and be on social media, and have a reality show and share my inner-most life on some therapy show."

Meanwhile, Carrey also mentioned how Will in that situation was not just thinking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith but was also worried about how he looked at that moment and his actions were a result of this crack in his clouded judgement. Carrey concluded as he said, "I don’t condemn him for it. It’s just wrong."

