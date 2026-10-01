Jim Carrey Marries Longtime Girlfriend Min Ah in an Intimate Los Angeles Ceremony; Report

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has reportedly married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah, marking the actor’s third marriage. A spokesperson for the 64-year-old actor confirmed the news to PEOPLE on September 30. The couple has largely kept their relationship private, with only a handful of public appearances over the years.



Jim Carrey’s sweet tribute to Min Ah

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The marriage comes seven months after Carrey and Min Ah were photographed together at the César Awards in France. During the ceremony, Carrey spoke about his partner on the stage, referring to her as his “companion” while delivering his speech entirely in French. “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah,” he said in French.

“I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”



Jim Carrey says he has ‘enough’ in life

The Mask actor and Min Ah are believed to have been together for several years. Photos of the pair surfaced in February 2022 after they attended a charity comedy show in Los Angeles. The actor has otherwise remained private about his personal life.

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While promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022, Carrey discussed the possibility of taking a break from acting. “I'm being fairly serious.” He added, “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break.”

Speaking about life away from Hollywood, Carrey said, “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists I have enough.”

Before Min Ah, Carrey dated his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga. The pair made their red-carpet debut together in January 2019 before reportedly parting ways later that year.

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