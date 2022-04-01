Jim Carrey REVEALS he is 'fairly serious' about his retirement: I’ve done enough

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, via Variety, Jim Carrey opened up about his thoughts on retirement. The actor is currently on a press tour, promoting his upcoming release Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starring Idris Elba, Shemar Moore, and more beside him. He shared that this might very well be his last role as he is "fairly serious" about retiring from acting.

During the chat, Carrey revealed, "Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious." He elaborated that unless a great script knocks on his door that inspires him and feels important enough for people to see, he will stay off the turf as he shared, "I’m taking a break." Carrey explained that he enjoys his quiet life, even revels in "putting paint on canvas" and loves his spiritual life. He went on and added, "this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."

However, this will not be Carrey's first long break. His comeback with Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020 became Carrey's first major production since Dumb And Dumber To in 2014. While he did other work as he appeared in indie features The Bad Batch and Dark Crimes in between these roles. Carrey also showed up in his recent comedy series on Showtime, Kidding which was cancelled after it ran for 20 episodes spanned across two seasons. He also made guest appearances in episodes of Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor are wondering if this really will be his last or perhaps just another prolonged break until he shines on the big screen yet again.

