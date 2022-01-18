Jim Carrey says 'I'm 60 & sexy' in a hilarious birthday video; WATCH

Jim Carrey turned 60 on January 17 and the actor had the most hilarious way of celebrating it with his fans. To mark the milestone, Carrey took to social media to share a funny video of himself where he put on an old man voice and said, "I’m 60 and sexy!" In true Jim Carrey fashion, the actor left his fans laughing hard with the hilarious video.

We bet there's no cooler way to celebrate one's 60th birthday than the way Carrey did. Along with the video, in captions, the actor wrote, "It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!" The video showcased him trying to talk like an old person without their dentures and said, "I’m 60 and sexy! And tonight, I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches."

The video received a lot of love from Carrey's fans who couldn't get enough of his comic antics in it. Carrey received several birthday wishes from fans. He was also wished by Beyonce who shared a childhood photo of him on her site to wish him on his special day.

Check out Jim Carrey's video here:

Carrey recently also paid a tribute to late actor Bob Saget on social media along with a black and white photo of the duo. Appreciating the late comedian for his persona, Carrey had written, "Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake."

