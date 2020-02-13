Jim Carrey SLAMMED by Twitterati for his inappropriate comment about a female reporter

Jim Carrey is being called out on Twitter for his inappropriate comment about a female reporter. Read on to see the reactions.

Jim Carrey is usually known for his remarkable sense of humour and unbeatable comic timing but his latest comment on a talk show did not sit well with a lot of people who slammed the actor on twitter for making an inappropriate joke about a reporter. While promoting his latest film Sonic The Hedgehog during an interview with Heat Magazine, Carrey told reporter Charlotte Long, who was interviewing him that she was the only thing left for him to do on his bucket list.

While talking about the movie in which the main character, Sonic, has a bucket list, the journalist asked the actor if he too has a bucket list and if there is anything that is still left for him to do in the list and he replied by saying “just you.” The reporter was caught off-guard by the comment and did not what to say to that so she moved forward with the interview. While Long handled the situation like a professional, people on social media made sure they told Carrey how distasteful the comment was.

“Unfortunately it turns out Jim Carrey is a massive sleazebag,” a Twitter user wrote. “Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more Power to you!” a fan wrote. “He’s been a sleezbag for a long time! Money can’t buy class! Or respect for others,” another user tweeted. “Jim Carrey Has spent so much time on his knees to get where he’s at in Hollywood it has turned him into a Freak,” another tweeted. Some of his fans also defended the actor saying it was an innocent comment and he did not mean it inappropriately.

Check out the reaction here:

Jim Carrey Has spent so much time on his knees to get where he’s at in Hollywood it has turned him into a Freak — j daniel (@jddsix) February 13, 2020

He’s been a sleezbag for a long time! Money can’t buy class! Or respect for others. — Clayzer (@Clayzer2) February 13, 2020

I don't think getting an STD is on HER bucket list @JimCarrey — Pat Ferguson (@RealPatFerguson) February 13, 2020

This fake Jim Carrey outrage is insane. He clearly meant the interview with her was the last thing on his bucket list, indicated by saying "it's done now". Now people with elementary grade levels of comprehension are implying he meant it in a different way. Kill yourselves. — Not my real name (@JoeMurph1967) February 13, 2020

He didn't insinuate sex, he said he was done with his bucket list. It was an off the cuff remark. People need to relax. If anything he made it seem like it was the interview on his bucket list. He was trying to be nice. Relax everyone. — John (@jwilles3) February 13, 2020

jim carrey did what he had to do to make an interview from the junket go viral. the studio execs must be thrilled. — Kate Shaw (@acutetroll20) February 13, 2020

Check out the trailer of Sonic The Hedgehog here:

