Jim Carrey SLAMMED by Twitterati for his inappropriate comment about a female reporter

Jim Carrey is being called out on Twitter for his inappropriate comment about a female reporter. Read on to see the reactions.
3330 reads Mumbai
Jim Carrey is usually known for his remarkable sense of humour and unbeatable comic timing but his latest comment on a talk show did not sit well with a lot of people who slammed the actor on twitter for making an inappropriate joke about a reporter. While promoting his latest film Sonic The Hedgehog during an interview with Heat Magazine, Carrey told reporter Charlotte Long, who was interviewing him that she was the only thing left for him to do on his bucket list.

While talking about the movie in which the main character, Sonic, has a bucket list, the journalist asked the actor if he too has a bucket list and if there is anything that is still left for him to do in the list and he replied by saying “just you.” The reporter was caught off-guard by the comment and did not what to say to that so she moved forward with the interview. While Long handled the situation like a professional, people on social media made sure they told Carrey how distasteful the comment was.

“Unfortunately it turns out Jim Carrey is a massive sleazebag,” a Twitter user wrote. “Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more Power to you!” a fan wrote. “He’s been a sleezbag for a long time! Money can’t buy class! Or respect for others,” another user tweeted. “Jim Carrey Has spent so much time on his knees to get where he’s at in Hollywood it has turned him into a Freak,” another tweeted. Some of his fans also defended the actor saying it was an innocent comment and he did not mean it inappropriately.

Check out the reaction here:

Check out the trailer of Sonic The Hedgehog here: 

Credits :TwitterFox NewsGETTY IMAGESYouTube

