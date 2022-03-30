Jim Carrey: Would have 'sued' Will Smith for USD 200 million over Oscars slap

While the Oscars 2022 ceremony may have gotten over on March 27, there's one incident from the show that has remained the talking point and it is Will Smith's reaction to Chris Rock's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The Best Actor Award winner left everyone shocked after he smacked the comedian on the Oscars 2022 stage and also yelled profanities at him from the audience.

Hollywood celebrities have now been reacting to the incident and while some seem to be choosing sides, actor Jim Carrey recently made his stand clear as he spoke to CBS This Morning about the incident and called out Smith's reaction even adding that the actor should have been escorted out or arrest for his reaction. While talking to Gayle King, Carrey also called Hollywood personalities "spineless" for giving the actor a standing ovation after his Best Actor win which happened moments after he had slapped Chris Rock on stage.

After CBS' Gayle King informed Carrey that Chris Rock has maintained that he won't be pressing charges over the incident, The Truman Show star said, "I would have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200m because that video is going to be there forever."

The actor further disapproved of Smith's reaction adding, "you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face ‘cos they said words." Jim also went on to add that he has nothing against Will Smith but stated that the Oscars incident wasn't a good moment.

While no action has been taken by The Academy over Will's altercation with Rock though it was announced that they will be conducting a formal review of the incident.

