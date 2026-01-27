Jim Curtis Reveals It Took Him ‘Long Time’ to Date Jennifer Aniston, Shares Who Played Cupid in Relationship

Jennifer Aniston has been in multiple public relationships. However, her recent one with Jim Curtis may be the most out of the syllabus of them all. After being linked in July 2025, the two went Instagram official in a few months and have been going strong since. Now, the 50-year-old has revealed how it all first started with the FRIENDS star and whether they started dating soon after meeting.

How did Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston start dating? Health coach lays it bare

Speaking to TODAY on January 26 local time, the hypnotherapist opened up about his love story with the 56-year-old Hollywood star, including who was behind making them meet. "The origin story? Friends just introduced us. Yeah, that's it. We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat.” Sharing that it was not an easy decision for either of them to start to date, he added that they were in the talking phase for a while before taking things seriously. “It took a long time. We chatted for a long time, and we became close," he said.

The active public speaker, start-up business consultant, and the President of Remedy Health Media in NYC was further questioned about the timeline of their relationship. Revealing only vaguely how long they’ve been together, he said to Craig Melvin, "A long time. Months now, almost close to a year."

Back on his Golden Jubilee birthday, Jennifer Aniston took to her social media account with over 44 million followers to share a note for her beau Jim Curtis, "Happy birthday, my love. Cherished." The black-and-white loved-up photo of the two with a heartfelt caption grabbed the attention of 1.7 million people who liked it and another 11.4 thousand people who commented on it. The couple has kept their relationship mostly private, with intimate outings in the presence of their pals being the only time onlookers have spotted them out and about.

Jennifer Aniston’s past marriages and relationships

The popular actress was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. She has also dated other stars like Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

ALSO READ: What Is the Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis? Couple Spotted Again on NYC Dinner Date