Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik's The Big Bang Theory Bedroom Scene Left Camera Crews Struggling; Here's Why

Fans loved the remarkable chemistry between, Jim Parson with Mayim Bialik, in The Big Bang Theory. But a few also found Penny and Sheldon to be the top duo of the series. A certain outtake revealed Jim Parsons botching the same moment which fans deeply admired. The scenes might have been captured off-guard but it went on to show how polished Jim was. The moment got positive reactions from fans.

We take a look at some of those moments:

Jim Parsons failed to manage a straight face during a bedroom scene with Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory was shot within a limited time frame due to the volume of episodes. There was not much scope for improvisation, however, there were exceptions that Jim Parsons was aware of! His lines were impossible to repeat and Parson took many attempts to get it right. The scene required Parsons to be snoring in sleep, instead, he woke up laughing but Bialik managed effectively. It is said that the camera crew had a good time with this moment too!

Fans reacted positively someone wrote on YouTube, "Sheldon sleeping sounds like a depressed minecraft villager." Another wrote, "He can't help it and he's so cute hugging Mayim after screwing up." While another fan ended up arguing that the bloopers were more funnier.

Bialik enjoyed working with Parsons despite minor issues. She expressed that the lack of emotions was the factor for them clicking so well. The actress said, "Jim and I had a lot of nice moments together on set. I think one of the things that worked so well for us as actor partners, and maybe as producing partners too, is that we're not overly sentimental as humans, which I think is helpful. It was helpful in our acting and also in the way we kind of processed ending a decade together." Amy's character was appreciated by fans for how she helped Sheldon evolve. It was considered as an accomplishment.

Advertisement

Audience reaction to Jim Parsons's difficulties with his lines

It was presumed that Jim Parsons would not have it easy remembering the lines. An extra from The Big Bang Theory shared with Medium a specific scene that saw Parsons encountering difficulties. "I felt a lot of sympathy for Jim Parsons as we had to reset the entire scene numerous times when he messed up his lines. You could tell it was frustrating for him. But for me, each time he stumbled, it would just be a reminder of how difficult his lines were and how impressive it was that he could deliver them so naturally, so Sheldon-esquel."

However, Parsons worked rigorously for the show and made it work for 12 seasons. For each scene, he would walk around with note cards and complete each scene at a time. He said, "During the week I make flash cards. Then I walk around my house and I drill them like a sort of ballet dance or learning moves because largely I don't understand what I'm talking about, and so I need the muscle memory in my mouth because when I do think about it, A) the right words won't occur to me and B) they will just be wrong."

Advertisement

Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik on handling challenges in other additional scenes

Sheldon's and Amy's first kiss was problematic as the scene was crucial. Adding to the already tight schedule, the moment got more challenging when Parsons fell ill due to a cold. There were severe time constraints and postponing or rescheduling the scene was next to impossible.

But Bialik Mayim played a sport and did not turn down the scene and gave a go-ahead to the sheet with some precaution. Even Parsons praised her for the way she handled the scene so well. Mayim said, "The man was visibly sweating and feverish, so I rinsed with peroxide in between every kiss, every scene, every take, so that I wouldn't get sick. It's such a great scene, and it turned out so great, but it was a really hard night. … To think of all the work that went into it, I'm so glad it was so sweet. I loved it. Oh, and I did not get sick."

Advertisement

Parsons mentioned that Mayim was enthusiastic and such things did not bother her much. She stuck to her gargling routine when Parsons was down with a bad respiratory cold. Parsons felt sorry for the whole situation as he had to kiss her and opt for multiple takes. But together their hard work paid off and the due managed a special moment facing the odds!

ALSO READ: The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik To Reunite As Amy Farrah Fowler, Sheldon Cooper In Young Sheldon Finale