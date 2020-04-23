Jim Parsons opens up about his role in 'Hollywood'
"He ended up destitute because he had used every resource he had to get his clients to the place that he wanted them to be and that they wanted to be paying for clothes, paying for lessons, paying for teeth -- and so as nasty and weird and slimy as he could be at times, I felt for him when I read he died penniless in a Styrofoam coffin," said Parsons. To get the role right, Parsons would spend some two and a half hours in the make-up chair. "I'd leave the makeup trailer feeling somewhat transformed and a little freer without even knowing it was happening," he said, adding: "It ended up being one of the more powerful experiences of my life."The Netflix show also stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello amongst others.
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.