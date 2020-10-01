  1. Home
Jim Parsons REVEALS details of his battle with COVID 19; Recalls the time when he discovered he was sick

Jim Parsons recently revealed details about his experience surviving the lethal coronavirus. Scroll down to see what he said.
Jim Parsons is opening up about his battle with coronavirus. While promoting his Netflix movie The Boys in the Band, the 47-year-old actor talked about how he and husband Todd Spiewak dealt with the virus.

 

“Apparently we aren’t the kind – luckily – that it lingered with, nor did we have major, major cases, I’d say it was mild to medium, but it was a lingering thing,” Jim shared. “It wasn’t like I kept saying everyone was like, they said quarantine for 14 days. If you think you have it, what was like that thing stuck around for a month to six weeks.”

 

Watch their full chat below:

 

“And we didn’t even lose our sense of smell and taste until after two weeks, it was like one day I felt good enough to clean the house after we had been sick,” Jim continued. “I, how I’ll straighten up and I lit candles and that’s how I figured out it was gone. Cause I was like, I don’t smell those at all. And then I realized I can’t smell anything.”

 

