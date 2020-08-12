Jim Parsons REVEALS reason behind his exit from The Big Bang Theory: There were other things I needed to try

Jim Parsons recently got candid about his decision of leaving the hit show The Big Bang Theory where he played the infamous character of Sheldon Cooper. Jim confessed the thought behind the monumental decision in a lengthy chat with David Tennant on his show.

Celebrated actor Jim Parsons is opening up about his decision to leave The Big Bang Theory, which ultimately led to the show ending. During his appearance on David Tennant Does a Podcast With…, the 47-year-old actor explained to the former Doctor Who star that there were many reasons why he decided to end his run as Sheldon Cooper on the popular sitcom, and that included his dog passing away. “Our final contract was for the last two years, but no one knew when we signed it what that would mean,” he started off and revealed that he “had a suspicion in my heart that that was going to be it for me when I did sign that contract.”

Jim continued saying that his feelings of wanting to leave were affirmed after he had not only filmed the show on his play but also rehearsed for a play, appearing in an Intel commercial and his dog’s health was declining. “I was exhausted. I was really upset about it, more than anything, one of our dogs was getting really at the end of his life around then,” Jim says, as he mentions that a few days after his dog was put down, he slipped and broke his foot whilst on stage.

“It was the scariest moment for the next couple of days because I felt like I was at the edge of a cliff. I was teetering and I saw something really dark below between the death of the dog,” Jim added. “The bottom line was that it was a really intense summer. The dog passed away, he was 14, and Todd [Spiewak] and I had been together for 15 years at that point, so it just was the end of an era.”

“I had this moment of clarity that I think you’re very fortunate to get in a lot of ways, of going ‘Don’t keep speeding by’. You know? ‘Use this time to take a look around.’ And I did.”

Jim says another reason he chose to leave was that there were “other things I needed to try and do. I don’t even know what they are, but I can tell you that I need to try.”

The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019 after Jim’s exit and earned 10 Emmy Awards over the course of its 12 seasons on the air.

ALSO READ: The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper aka Jim Parsons is married and we can't handle our excitement

Share your comment ×