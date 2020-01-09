Jimin beats other BTS members to top the list of male group idols with Most Brand Reputation in 2019

Leading the pack with 154,189,600 points, BTS member Jimin tops the list of male group idols with Most Brand Reputation in 2019. Following Jimin are V, Jungkook, Jin and Suga. Check out the full list, which also features RM and J-Hope below.

In 2020, all anyone is talking about is BTS, thanks to their surprise announcement surrounding their next album. Titled Map of the Soul: 7, the Bangtan Boys will be releasing their album on February 21, 2020, while the pre-sales will begin today, i.e. January 9. As per 7's comeback map, the first comeback trailer, which is titled Shadow will drop tomorrow, while the first untitled single will be out on January 17. The entire tracklist of 7 will be unveiled on February 17.

While we have to wait some more before the trailer comes out, there's some happy news for Jimin fans. According to K-Pop Charts, Park Ji-min has topped the list of male group idols with Most Brand Reputation in 2019, with 154,189,600 points. In the second spot, we have V with 118,367,912 points while Jungkook claims the third spot with 94,926,085 points. The Top 5 is rounded up by Jin with 61,297,034 points and Suga with 48,964,796 points.

Check out the Top 20 list of Most Accumulated Points on Brand Reputation by Male Group Idols in 2019:

1. Jimin - 154,189,600 points

2. V - 118,367,912 points

3. Jungkook - 94,926,085 points

4. Jin - 61,297,034 points

5. Suga - 48,964,796 points

6. RM - 48,280,220 points

7. Eunwoo (Astro) - 44,178,474 points

8. J-Hope - 42,919,551 points

9. Minhyun (NU'EST) - 39,649,131 points

10. Baekhyun (EXO) - 31,996,384 points

11. Ha Sungwoon (HOTSHOT) - 25,610,229 points

12. Kai (EXO) - 24,554,443 points

13. Chanyeol (EXO) - 23,805,665 points

14. Xiumin (EXO) - 23,279,527 points

15. Baekho (NU'EST) - 19,634,362 points

16. Sehun (EXO) - 18,563,018 points

17. Chen (EXO) - 17,987,778 points

18. Daewhi (AB6IX) - 17,973,083 points

19. Suho (EXO) - 17,061,957 points

20. Mino (Winner) - 16.358.771 points

Congratulations, Jimin!

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020: Parasite fame Bong Joon ho praises BTS; ARMY wants him to direct a video for K pop band

Meanwhile, share your excitement for the release of Map of Persona: 7 in the comments section below.

Read More