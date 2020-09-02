Jimin on BTS' new goal: We want to heal people affected by COVID 19 to the best of our abilities

While talking about their new goals post debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with Dynamite, Jimin shared that BTS wants to be able to help people heal, especially those affected by COVID-19.

BTS hosted a special global press conference to commemorate Dynamite making history by debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. During the press conference, the boys were asked about what their next goal is. Suga shared that while BTS got to perform with Lil Nas X at Grammys 2019, he wants a solo BTS performance on the Grammys stage. Winning a Grammy is also a goal, but for now, performing is what they want to do. Namjoon added that he wants a concert as big as a festival to bring everyone together but right now, it feels unrealistic because of COVID-19.

When it was Jimin's turn, he confessed that there isn't a definite answer as BTS will try their best to do whatever is in their reach. "There are things we have to do and can do. In the future, we will continue with our performances which we can. The current situation with COVID-19 is dire and in order for it to end, so many people are doing their best, trying to crack down on the disease. More time and energy is required for it to end. We need everyone to come together as a combined effort is needed," ChimChim shared.

"I know that we can't do anything about the hurt that has already occurred but what we can do is heal these people to the best of our abilities. We will do our very best to make that happen. This will be our new goal," Baby Mochi added.

When it comes to the next career goal for BTS, Jimin confessed, "When it comes to the career aspect, as Suga shared, I would like to show people in other countries that there is a group called BTS. I would love to put on a concert too."

