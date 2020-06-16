Jimin gives a major update on BTS' next album; ChimChim reveals his hobby which is connected to Suga

Jimin took to YouTube Live to update ARMY on BTS' next album progress and how all members have submitted songs for consideration. Moreover, Jimin also revealed his current hobby and it includes Suga.

After leaving our hearts a fluttering mess with his meaningful words in an essay to ARMY, so as to commemorate seven years of BTS, Jimin treated the fandom again with a surprise YouTube Live session. The 24-year-old singer's main goal was to give the fans a major update on BTS' upcoming album for which he is the Music Project Manager. According to the translation by fellow ARMY member @BtsMvStatistics, ChimChim revealed that two-three days ago, the members and Big Hit Entertainment discussed the melodies and which songs will be selected for the album.

All of the members presented their works to the company and they discussed the same with the company. Baby Mochi confessed that in his opinion, his songs may not get through because the other members delivered some very good songs. However, the process of producing was good homework for the Filter singer who focused on it until four am and he had so much fun working on them. Jimin admitted that he tried to make fun songs as all the members sent their songs and melodies to Big Hit. The members and the company discussed the concept of the album on the basis of which the songs were collected.

ChimChim also shared that they might soon start recording the songs as they worked on them while rehearsing for Bang Bang Con: The Live. Moreover, their producers are making really good music as well for the upcoming album.

Meanwhile, Jimin also shared that he's been getting good sleep and is working on his health while revealing that his current hobby is gaming with Suga, which is making our Yoonmin hearts very happy.

