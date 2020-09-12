  1. Home
Jimin posts cute OT7 selfie for RM's birthday; V pokes Namjoon's dimples & Jungkook's man bun makes appearance

Taking to Twitter to wish BTS leader RM on his 26th birthday today, i.e. September 12, 2020, was Jimin who shared a cute OT7 selfie. In the adorable snap, you can see the members surrounding Namjoon as he gets his dimples poked by V while Jungkook's man bun makes an appearance.
September 12 is a special day for BTS as 26 years ago, RM was born. Since their successful debut in 2013, the Bangtan leader has been a major component in the South Korean boy group's success. From his dual personality which switches between a charismatic idol and a clumsy goofball to his inimitable musical talent as a rapper and songwriter, ARMY has always been in awe of Namjoon. As it's his birthday today, the members took to Twitter to wish their leader with funny yet heartwarming posts.

Just a while back, Jimin posted an endearing birthday wish for Joonie which included two adorable photos: an OT7 selfie and a MiniMoni selfie. In the group selca, all the members are seen surrounding a sitting RM as they point at the birthday boy. ARMY couldn't help but obsess over several details in the snap that caught their eyes: Namjoon's bulging aRMs in a simple white tee and mustard shorts, a close-eyed and messy-haired V poking Joonie's dimples and Jungkook's cute man bun. In the second selca, we can't get over the BTS leader's pouty expression.

Check out Jimin's adorable birthday tweet for RM's 26th birthday below:

Jimin's tweeted, "Our Namjoonie Happy birthday to you. Please be blessed a lot and don't get sick. #JIMIN #MonieHBD," via fellow ARMY member @choi_bts2's translation.

We adore these boys and how!

Meanwhile, RM revealed to ARMY that he received a gift which was a giant cutout of Dynamite's No. 1 ranking on Billboard Hot 100 for a second week in the row, dated on Namjoon's birthday. "Received a gift," Joonie simply tweeted.

Check out RM proudly posing in front of his 26th birthday gift below:

Happy Birthday, Namjoon!

