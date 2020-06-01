Jimin's Filter, V's Inner Child, Jungkook's My Time: Which is the best solo song from Map of the Soul: 7? VOTE

With every BTS member having a solo song in their 2020 album, Map of the Soul: 7, we get to see different variations on what sets the members apart. Vote and comment your favourite solo track from MOTS: 7.

Map of the Soul: 7 was amongst the most anticipated albums of 2020 and after the first few tracks released before the album dropped in February, we knew we were being promised a wild ride. Not only did MOTS: 7 top the Billboard 200 Albums Chart but also sold 500,000 pure copies in the US as well as earned it's first Top 5 spot at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart for their lead single, ON. Moreover, the pre-release single, Black Swan, attained the #57 spot as well. It was indeed BTS' most successful album to date.

What was also special about BTS' latest album was that every member got his time to shine in the spotlight with solo songs for ARMY to obsess over. When it came to the Bangtan leader RM, it was the inclusion of Intro: Persona, which was a part of their earlier EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. The outlook of one's own persona was a powerful single by Namjoon, which was further contrasted beautifully as two pieces of the same puzzle by Suga's Interlude: Shadow. However, adding a hopeful sprint to the statement made was J-Hope's addictive track, Outro: Ego, which helps their message to reach its fruition.

ALSO READ: BTS vs One Direction; Which boyband's music is more addictive? VOTE NOW

When it comes to the vocal line, we have Jin, whose soul-stirring dedication to ARMY with his solo song, Moon, managed to make us emotional. On the other hand, Jimin tried his hands at something more playful with the groovy beats of Filter. ChimChim's track earned the #87 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Inner Child gave us a more raw, personalised outlook on V as he compares his present self by talking about his childhood and the struggles he had to overcome, which tugged at ARMY's heartstrings. Finally, we have Jungkook, whose solo track, My Time, talks about his rise to stardom and all the pros and cons attached to the same. Kookie's song earned the #84 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

ALSO READ: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member should bag the lead role in a K drama? VOTE NOW

This begs the question; Which is your favourite solo song from Map of the Soul: 7? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×