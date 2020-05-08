Jimin's goofy pout or Suga's intense look; Which BTS member has the best selfie? COMMENT

Jimin's goofy pout or Suga's intense look, which BTS member's selfie is the best according to you? Do let us know in the comments section.

One of the most popular bands in the world, the Bangtan Boys or BTS has a massive fan following all over the world. The Korean band of 7 members was formed back in 2013 and has actively contributing to the world of music since then. Jimin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jin, Jungkook and V are the active members of the group and the interesting part here is that all of them have a separate fan base too for all the obvious reasons.

Many times the BTS members send their fans into a frenzy not because of their songs but for their good looks. Yes, you heard that right. Be it Jimin’s goofy pout, V’s shirtless selfie or Suga’s intense look, boys have always floored their fans with their pictures. Therefore, we thought of conducting a poll on which of these members of the Korean band has the best selfie till date. Brace yourselves and have a look at some of the best pictures of the BTS band and let us know which one of them according to you has the best selfie.

V’s shirtless selfie

Suga’s intense look

Jimin’s goofy pout

Jungkook’s super cute selfie in rimmed glasses

RM’s quirky expressions

J Hope’s beaming smile

Jin’s serious look

Do let us know about your opinions in the comments section.

