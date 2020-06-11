Jimin's hyperactive energy to Jungkook watching RM, Jin sing Euphoria: BTS Map of the Song: 7 moments we loved

Since FESTA 2020 festivities are currently underway, BTS decided to give us 35 minutes of pure entertainment with Map of the Song: 7. Jimin's hyperactive energy to Jungkook's epic reaction to watching RM and Jin sing Euphoria, read below to know the best moments we loved.

After being clowned by BTS with Dionysus and Fake Love choreography videos, ARMY was tricked yet again during FESTA 2020. As the June 11 schedule teased a mystery project titled Map of the Song: 7, ARMY was prepared to cry their hearts out as they were expecting an emotional video. However, BTS decided to make us laugh out loud instead and indulged in a karaoke game called Map of the Song: 7. According to the game, BTS was divided into three units - Vminkook (Jimin, V and Jungkook), Namjin (RM and Jin) and Sope (Suga and J-Hope).

From the very beginning, we were promised a ton of laughter as Jimin, V and Jungkook went cray cray inside the karaoke booth. What we especially got behind was ChimChim's overactive energy and Tae-Tae and Kookie joining in on the action as they almost broke the set apart. Instead of headbanging, Baby Mochi kept banging the door to get some more energy. Moreover, listening to the maknae line singing the trot version of the rap line's UGH! and the disco version of J-Hope's Outro: Ego was a major highlight. Not to forget, Jimin and Jungkook's soothing vocals to Taehyung's Winter Bear as V lovingly looked on at his besties.

While Namjin fans are disappointed that they did not get them as FESTA 2020 sub-unit, we got to know what their combo would sound like, thanks to Map of the Song: 7. RM and Jin started playing around by first singing Outro: Ego but the cherry on top of the cake was Namjoon's hilarious vocals while singing Euphoria by Jungkook. When the Bangtan leader told his eldest hyung to sing badly, Jin did the opposite of that and RM took it in his hands to butcher the song instead in a hilarious manner. Their vocals attracted Kookie to the booth, who had the biggest smile on his face seeing his hyungs perform his song. He was literally Jung-shook! Jimin wanted to get in on the fun and joined RM and Jin as the trio happily sang the song together. We're also secretly in love with RM's version of Suga's Seesaw while Jin the Rapper will never get old.

Finally, we had Suga and J-Hope in the house, along with the returning Jimin, who refused to leave the booth at any given time. Moreover, his reaction to watching Yoongi and Hobi singing Friends and The Truth Untold was funny to another level. What was funnier though was the 'soulmate' thing that happened to Suga and J-Hope as they ended up picking each other's photocards after the end of their session.

Let's not forget the ending part when Jin and Jungkook were back to their shenanigans and started annoying each other, much to our enjoyment. As well as RM and Jin messing with the Big Hit staff.

Check out how ARMY reacted to Map of the Song: 7, as a part of FESTA 2020 below:

35 minutes of pure entertainment, courtesy of BTS! We adore you!

Meanwhile, ARMY has a lot more to be excited about as BTS will be dropping a possible music video for We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal and we can expect tears from the MV, for sure. Moreover, there's the BTS 7th birthday party to get excited about as a brief teaser was shared for ARMY to be left curious over. The Bangtan Boys will be recreating their first birthday party, which means that RM's culinary skills are back in action with Jin, obviously doing most of the work. On the other hand, Suga and Jimin will be in charge of cake decorating. We're also eager to know about the fight between Jimin and Jungkook, which Kookie references to in the teaser.

There is also Bang Bang Con: The Live, which takes place a day after Bangtan Saengpan and we're excited for the online concert as BTS is working extremely hard for the same and we will mostly be getting performances from Map of the Soul: 7 songs. Imagine the boys performing Louder Than Bombs and the rap line killing it during UGH!

If that wasn't enough, BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey will be dropping on July 15, 2020. It's lead single, Stay Gold, will be pre-released on June 19 and will be accompanied with a music video. There's also a track titled Your Eyes Tell, a ballad composed by Jungkook. BTS is also working on their next album, which is looking at an October 2020 release.

