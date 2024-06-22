Jiminy Glick Assumes Real Time Hosting Duties In Place Of Bill Maher; Here's What Ensued

Martin Short’s legendary character Jiminy Glick came out of retirement on Friday, June 21, because Bill Maher needed someone to interview him about his new book on Real Time.

“I interview authors all the time, but we have a dilemma: I, now, am an author,” said Maher before introducing former talk show host Glick, who responded with, “This is going to be exciting.” The latter, without wasting another breath, however, began roasting Maher instead of conducting the formal interview he was tasked with.

The opportunity was something new to him, said Glick, because he was “used to interviewing celebrities,” a status that Maher was nowhere close to in his eyes. What followed was a wild 10-minute ride in which Glick asked his signature questions but didn't wait for answers before moving on to the next one.

Martin Short’s Jiminy Glick interviews Bill Maher — No surprises in how it went down

Here are some of Glick’s questions (or playful insults as people with advanced vocabulary would say) throughout the segment:

“Your book is a triumph! What do you owe your success to, low expectations?”

“Are there any topics for you that are off-limits, other than foreplay?”

“Other than lacking one, what do you think your comedy legacy would be?”

Maher dutifully tried to answer a few warranted questions, but his own slurred speech led him into such uncontrollable feat of laughter that he was left wiping his tears.

Glick, meanwhile, went ahead and delivered yet another hard-hitting punchline, asking Maher, “You’d tell me if you’d had a stroke, wouldn't you?”

“I just melted into laughter,” the rarely speechless Real Time host later explained to his panel guests, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

About Bill Maher’s book titled What This Comedian Said Will Shock You

Published on May 21, 2024, What This Comedian Said Will Shock is being branded as the most humorous, opinionated, and essential book Maher has written yet. Inspired by his direct-to-camera editorials from Real Time, Maher revisited over a decade of material, updating and expanding on topics such as free speech, race, religion, cancel culture, and more, that served as the topics of reflections in the book.

“The result is a hugely entertaining work of commentary about American culture in the tradition of Mark Twain, Will Rogers, and H. L. Menken,” the official synopsis of the book asserts.