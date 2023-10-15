Jimmy Fallon dodges questions on Tonight Show 'toxic' controversy; expresses excitement to return

Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, avoided directly addressing recent allegations of a "toxic" work environment on his show. Here's what Jimmy said in the recent show. After his return to the show on Thursday, Jimmy Fallon simply expressed his happiness about returning to the show.

Jimmy Fallon avoids answering 'toxic' controversy

He told Page Six, "I’m so happy to be back I can’t even tell you, I missed the show so much," referencing the writer's strike. The host also mentioned, “I miss interviewing everyone so much, I was just interviewing my wife for the last five months and she got bored of me so she’s so happy I’m out of the house. The show is back, we’re back to telling monologue jokes, back to making people feel happy, I’m so thankful and happy to be back.”

When pressed to comment on the recent accusations by Page Six, he sidestepped the question and emphasized, “Yeah, I’m happy to be back,” before he walked away.

In a recent Rolling Stone exposé, two current Tonight Show staff members and 14 former employees claimed that Fallon had created a “glum atmosphere” at the late-night show, alleging instances of belittlement and bullying. However, some of the show's producers came forward to defend the Saturday Night Live alumnus, describing him as a "supportive" and "collaborative" leader.

Jimmy Fallon apologized to the staff

Following the bombshell article, Fallon apologized to his staff via a Zoom call, expressing embarrassment and deep regret for any harm caused. He stated, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad.”

He added, "Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” Fallon expressed that he didn't intend to “create that type of atmosphere for the show.” The host further said, “I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody."

As per the outlet, Fallon said, “It should be the best show.”

Despite the controversy, Jimmy Fallon was in high spirits at the event. The Broadway musical Gutenberg! The Musical! was opening, and he shared his excitement about the show, emphasizing the need for a good laugh. Among the notable attendees at the event were Nathan Lane, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Busy Philipps, and Bryan Cranston, who brought along his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul as his guest.

