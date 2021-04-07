Jimmy Fallon gets 'crushed' as he plays a game of Among Us with Stranger Things cast members.

Jimmy Fallon teamed up with a bunch of people to play Among Us which included Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo and also raise money for charity.

Jimmy Fallon not just continues to host his ever popular show The Tonight Show but is also raking in some views with a game of Among Us. Yes, you heard that right. Fallon teamed up with a bunch of people to play the super popular game Among Us and also raise money for charity. The host streamed Among Us on Twitch, a video game live streaming platform, and he was joined by The Roots’ Questlove, Tariq Trotter, and Kirk Douglas. Also, Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo along with streamers Sykkuno and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, YouTuber Corpse Husband and Among Us developer InnerSloth’s community director, Victoria Tran.

The group was a riot as the live streaming of this group playing Among Us managed to generate a sizeable amount. Not just that, more than 125,000 people were watching it live and they generated almost $17,000 in donation. While the goal was $25,000, Fallon revealed that he will cover the rest of the donations.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon did not have a great game as he tweeted saying he was 'crushed'. "I got CRUSHED!!!! (But it was sooooo fun.) and raised some money for @FeedingAmerica!!!! See you on the show next week. You’re a great actor," Fallon tweeted while reposting Victoria Tran's tweet.

Check it out:

I got CRUSHED!!!! (But it was sooooo fun.) and raised some money for @FeedingAmerica!!!! See you on the show next week. You’re a great actor. https://t.co/TpkDrIiM7G — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 7, 2021

Parts of their Among Us live streaming will air on The Tonight Show next week. As for Stranger Things, the season 4 of the hit Netflix show has been massively delayed due to the pandemic but fans are hopeful that it will totally be worth the wait. There has been no definite day, date, month or even year mentioned for season 4, but an earlier teaser had revealed that Hopper is now being held in a Russian prison, and it remains to be seen how he will escape.

