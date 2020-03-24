Jimmy Fallon gets an unexpected intruder in his daughter as he gears up to play a song with Jennifer Garner

Jimmy Fallon is all set to play a song on his guitar while Jennifer Garner holds on to her saxophone. Just as they are going to start, Jimmy Fallon's daughter comes in as the unexpected intruder, with a question.

Just like many people around the globe are working from home, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon gets down to business as he prepares to host a virtual episode from his home. The popular host begins swiftly with his latest work from the home episode, and the goes to have a long conversation with Jennifer Garner. Jimmy Fallon then is all set to play a song on his guitar while the 13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner holds on to her saxophone. Just as they are going to start, Jimmy Fallon's daughter comes in as the unexpected intruder, with a question. Jimmy looks surprised by says that he needs five minutes to get back to her.

The hilarious intrusion by Jimmy Fallon's daughter during his work from home show has caught the attention of the audiences and his fans, who found the video very cute and adorable. Previously, while Jimmy Fallon was trying to host one of his virtual shows, he revealed how his wife had become a camera person for him. Jimmy Fallon is seen talking as just then his daughter Frances interrupts his speech. The video also shows how Jimmy Fallon's daughter Winnie is now become a musician and gave background music for his introduction.

Watch the video here:

The funny video sees how the two adorable daughters of Jimmy Fallon did not let him complete his speech. The host stated that he has been practicing social distancing amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The shooting of many TV shows and film has been stalled and the film releases have been postponed.

Credits :youtube

