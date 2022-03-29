Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and more Late-Night hosts REACT to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Oscars 2022 have shaken the whole world, not just with its grand performances or the best-dressed celebrities but with the unexpected altercation that took place between Will Smith and Chris Rock as the comedian struck a wrong chord with Smith while cracking a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, though the moment proved to be great material for internet banter and late-night talk shows.

One such host who had some things to say about the incident was Jimmy Kimmel. The talk show host reminisced back to 2017 when he hosted the Oscars ceremony and the wrong Best Picture winner was announced, La La Land instead of Moonlight, and added, via ET Canada, "I’m a little bummed because now I’ve hosted only the second craziest Oscars of all time! I only had three years to enjoy that.' Kimmel then quipped how this Will Smith moment was a Hollywood version of the drunk uncle at a wedding who messes up post getting drunk and then gives a long toast to the bride and groom after.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon also remembered the wrong-name controversy and noted that it was "child's play" compared to this Oscar bizarre moment. Fallon also referred to the LAPD statement that was issued after the incident and remarked, "You know it was a strange awards show when it ends with a statement from the LAPD."

Stephen Colbert, on the other hand, did not mince his words as he noted that it was Monday upon starting his monologue then quipped, "unless you’re Chris Rock because I’m pretty sure he got slapped into next week." Colbert also mentioned how the ratings of the show spiked and flashed a 56 per cent improvement rate as the audience apparently loved the "celebrity on celebrity violence" while he proposed that the next Oscars should be a "Slaptacular Death Match! Five nominees enter, one exits!"

However, James Corden went on harder than Colbert and spelt out, "Will Smith can’t take a joke, Chris Rock can take a punch. A steel jaw, unbelievable!”

