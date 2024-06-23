Jimmy Fallon Renews Hosting Contract With The Tonight Show Through 2028; DEETS

The Tonight Show fans will get to see Jimmy Fallon for another four years on the stages of 30 Rock. His contract with NBC to host the show has been renewed through 2028.

This comes soon after Fallon celebrated his 10th anniversary with the show and mentioned that he wishes to break John Carson’s 30-year record on The Tonight Show. Prior to this, Jimmy Fallon’s contract was renewed in 2021 which was supposed to last till 2026.

Everything we need to know about Jimmy Fallon’s association with The Tonight Show

Over two decades ago when Fallon joined Saturday Night Live in 1998, he became a linchpin of NBC. He hosted Weekend Update with Tina Fey on the late-night sketch show for six seasons, from 2000 to 2004, following which, he quit to focus on his film career.

Five years later in 2005, he made a comeback to the network, taking over as the host of the Late Night show from Conan O'Brien until 2014 before making his way to The Tonight Show, taking over Jay Leno.

Chris Miller serves as the showrunner of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Gerard Bradford and Lorne Michaels as the producers. It is produced by Universal Television and Michaels’ Broadway Video who also serves as the executive producer.

Talking about Fallon’s association with NBC Universal, chairman Mark Lazarus said, “For nearly 30 years, Jimmy Fallon has brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock." Lazarus also said that witnessing Fallon leading the talk show has been privilege and lauded the host and his staff for their innovations.

The chairman also said that he is excited to see what Fallon's team "will deliver in the years to come at the network.” Echoing the same and repeating his quote word to word, Fallon added, “No, I’m not changing my quote. Tell Mark to change his.”

Along the same lines, Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said that throughout his time at NBC on the shows Saturday Night Live, Late Night and The Tonight Show, Fallon has “demonstrated his extraordinary talent and been an integral part of our iconic comedy brand.”

Regarding Fallon’s contract renewal, he said, “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Jimmy and to see him carrying The Tonight Show torch into the future.”

Other shows that Fallon hosts on NBC include the game show That’s My Jam and serves as the executive producer and panelist of Keke Palmer-hosted Password.

About Jimmy Fallon’s career

Besides hosting the aforementioned shows, the 49-year-old actor and television host has appeared in over 25 films hosted around 30 shows. While most of his film appearances were cameos as himself, some of his notable films are Almost Famous (2000), The Rutles 2: Can't Buy Me Lunch (2002), Anything Else (2003), Taxi (2004), Fever Pitch (2005), Factory Girl (2006), The Year of Getting to Know Us (2008), and Whip It (2009).

He also lent his voice in animated films like Doogal (2006), Arthur and the Invisibles (2006), Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard (2009), and Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds (2010), among others.

