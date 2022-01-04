Jimmy Fallon reveals he tested positive for COVID 19 on the first day of Tonight Show's holiday break

Jimmy Fallon took to Instagram to reveal he tested positive for COVID-19 during the first day of his holiday break from The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The host revealed that since he was vaccinated and had also been given a booster shot, he showed only mild symptoms. Fallon also shared a photo of himself from an isolation room he was in.

Sharing a post where he thanked doctors and nurses who have been working round the clock amid the Omicron crisis, Jimmy wrote, "Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms." He further added, "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news."

After Jimmy shared the post, he immediately received responses from his friends from the industry who wished him good health. Reese Witherspoon left a comment and said, "Hope you had a speedy recovery!"

Check out Jimmy Fallon's post here:

On hearing about his COVID-19 diagnosis, a concerned fan also quizzed Fallon about his return on the show to which the host promptly replied saying, "The positive test came back on 12/18. Back at work today and feeling 100%!"

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant in the US, several events, as well as movie releases, are getting postponed. It was recently announced that Jared Leto's Morbius has now been moved to an April release.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman confirms testing positive for COVID-19; Reveals having 'mild symptoms'