Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers late night shows suspend production amid Coronavirus outbreak

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers late night shows’ shooting has been suspended amid Coronavirus outbreak. Read on to know more.

The production of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and late night with Seth Meyers has been suspended. NBC and CBS have announced that they will no longer shoot the shows for at least about two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. The shows will go on a break from March 13, Variety reported. Considering the broadcasting networks have already mentioned that they will put a hold on the shooting for at least two weeks, the new episode could be taped on March 30, that is if they don’t decide to extend the period.

It was earlier announced that these talk shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will not have a live audience for their show taping because of the rapidly spreading disease. Ellen even stated that she is choosing to go audience-free to prioritise her and her staff’s health. “I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew,” Ellen tweeted.

Earlier this week, the production of Riverdale was suspended after a team member came into contact with someone who was recently tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). While it is not yet clear if the person is a part of the cast or the crew, but according to an official statement given by Warner Bros. TV spokesperson, the team member is currently receiving a medical evaluation. The spokesperson also mentioned that people in charge are trying to identify and contact all the people who may have come into direct contact with the team member. ALSO READ: Riverdale shooting put on hold after production member comes in contact with a Coronavirus patient

