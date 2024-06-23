Jimmy Fallon Skips Comeback Question For Talking Heads; Fans Say 'They're Not Allowed To Ask'

In the latest episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the 70s American band Talking Heads appeared and fans were mostly disappointed with one aspect of the show. Fans have been debating on Fallon skipping the one question everybody wanted to know the answer to, the band’s much-awaited comeback.

Formed in 1975 and touted to be one of the most critically acclaimed bands of the 80s, the band comprises David Byrne on lead vocals and guitar, Chris Frantz on drums, Tina Weymouth on bass, and Jerry Harrison on keyboards and guitar. A pioneer in combining punk, art rock, funk, and world music, Talking Heads last reunited in 2002. Let’s explore why Fallon skipped their comeback question and is it even on the cards?

Fans debate why Jimmy Fallon did not ask Talking Heads about their comeback

As Talking Heads’ Byrne, Weymouth, Frantz, and Harrison came together to talk to Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show, they discussed a wide range of topics. Their discussions included making their concert film titled Stop Make Sense and how Miley Cyrus, Lorde, and Paramore contributed to their tribute album. The band also spoke about their goals for their anniversary release.

While it went fairly well, all that fans could talk about in the comments section was the potential for a comeback tour and the reason Fallon hadn't brought up the subject. The band reportedly turned down a temporary reunion offer of up to $80 million in the past. It did, however, spark a discussion about whether Fallon ought to have inquired. While some fans were truly curious to know the answer, others were appreciative that Fallon avoided asking the standard question.

“He neglected to ask the number one question on everyone's minds which is if they'll ever do a show together,” wrote one. To which, another replied, “They're not allowed to ask that. They've been making the rounds and I feel like another talk show host (Kimmel?? I can't keep it straight) tried to ask and it got awkward lol.” Another replied, “Have you ever noticed that David and Tina are always kept as far away as possible from each other and never talk to each other? There's your answer.”

One asked, “Will Talking heads give a new generation of Talking heads fans see them play live?” while another said, “I don’t think there’s a single interview with any of the members from the past 30 years were they aren’t asked ‘Are you guys getting back together?’ So I think maybe they finally stopped beating the dead horse.”

Talking Heads not up for a reunion anytime soon

Recently, Frantz took the internet by storm when he hinted at a potential reunion. “We shall return,” he wrote sharing a picture of the band where they shot Stop Making Sense. Fans began debating over it on Reddit while one wrote, “What? No! They're returning to the Pantages for a screening and a live Q&A.” Turns out the latter was true.

Not just fans demanding their reunion, even the Coachella music festival reportedly offered $80 million for a short tour earlier this year. According to someone close to the band, the promoter offered the Talking Heads $80 million in exchange for the band playing headliner positions at six to eight festivals. In the end, the Talking Heads turned down that offer as well, as reported by Billboard.

