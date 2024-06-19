Jimmy Fallon’s Writers Feel Host Might Have Another 10 Years On The Show; Here's Why

Celebrating its 10-year milestone in May, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has secured Fallon as host until at least 2028. This comes as no surprise considering the show’s popularity. The show is popular not just on NBC but also across various digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Fallon took over hosting this show in 2014. Now, with his contract extended through 2028, Fallon’s team of writers and producers are looking ahead with optimism. They believe Fallon has what it takes to continue making audiences laugh for another decade. Let’s dive into what everyone thinks of Fallon as a host.

A decade of late-night fun

Since taking over The Tonight Show in 2014, Jimmy Fallon has brought a fresh and energetic vibe to late-night television. Known for his infectious laughter, musical talents, and celebrity games, Fallon quickly became a household name. His show was taped at Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center, New York. That has continued the legacy of its predecessors while adding a modern twist that the young audience likes.

Fallon’s transition to The Tonight Show in 2014 was smooth, unlike previous host changes. When Jay Leno handed over the reins to Fallon, there was no drama, unlike the transition from Johnny Carson to Leno or the brief tenure of Conran O’Brien. Fallon took over the show along with his unique style.

The show’s digital game is strong

He has been making people laugh as the host for over ten years now. From funny games with celebrities to heartfelt interviews, he’s become really popular now. People love the show so much that the show has a staggering 92.5 million followers across all social media channels. Recently, NBC decided to extend his tenure till 2028.

The show’s digital content has amassed 5.8 billion views in the past year alone. Chris Miller, the showrunner, explains that they treat each episode as three different shows. Yes, one for network TV, one for YouTube, and another for social media. They create content that works well on these platforms, ensuring they connect with a wide range of viewers.

The showmakers makers evolving their writing style

A.D. Miles, the head writer, talks about how the writing style has evolved over the years. They left behind some of the frat boy humor from the Late Night days. All because now the show airs earlier in the evening. Now they aim for a more sophisticated approach. They also try to reach a broader audience that expects a different kind of comedy.

One more thing that sets Fallon apart from other late-night hosts is his approach to political humor. While he does address current events, he prefers to keep things light and fun. Miller notes that the audience often needs a break from heavy news. And Fallon provides just that—a fun escape at the end of the day.

Fallon’s career has its ups and downs

Fallon’s tenure hasn’t been without challenges. In 2023, the show faced allegations of a toxic work environment, which the show’s insiders strongly refute. Reports claimed that some staff members felt mistreated and that the workplace was unhealthy. However, those close to the show denied these accusations.

Fallon also later apologized to the staff members. He claimed that he never intended to make things tough for his colleagues but even if it did “I apologize for the same. It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad.”

